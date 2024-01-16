Evaluating the Ups and Downs of WW International Inc’s (WW) Stock

The stock of WW International Inc (WW) has seen a -27.96% decrease in the past week, with a -34.80% drop in the past month, and a -56.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.30% for WW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.68% for WW stock, with a simple moving average of -42.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WW is also noteworthy at 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WW is 76.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.36% of that float. The average trading volume of WW on January 16, 2024 was 4.75M shares.

WW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW) has plunged by -14.43 when compared to previous closing price of 5.61, but the company has seen a -27.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-11 that A prognosticator sounded a warning about the weight loss specialist. He noted that competition is increasing, and traditional dieting methods are declining in popularity.

Analysts’ Opinion of WW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WW by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WW in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $8 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

WW Trading at -35.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares sank -37.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WW fell by -26.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.69. In addition, WW International Inc saw -45.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WW starting from COLOSI MICHAEL F, who sale 25,900 shares at the price of $7.04 back on Dec 01. After this action, COLOSI MICHAEL F now owns 0 shares of WW International Inc, valued at $182,245 using the latest closing price.

COLOSI MICHAEL F, the General Counsel and Secretary of WW International Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $7.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that COLOSI MICHAEL F is holding 25,900 shares at $144,314 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.24 for the present operating margin

+60.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for WW International Inc stands at -24.15. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In summary, WW International Inc (WW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.