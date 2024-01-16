Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Under Armour Inc’s (UAA) Stock

The stock of Under Armour Inc (UAA) has seen a 0.25% increase in the past week, with a -3.77% drop in the past month, and a 19.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for UAA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.39% for UAA’s stock, with a 1.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) is above average at 8.79x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Under Armour Inc (UAA) is $9.77, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for UAA is 188.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UAA on January 16, 2024 was 6.53M shares.

UAA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) has dropped by -3.18 compared to previous close of 8.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2024-01-09 that The shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) are up 0.6% at $8.25 at last check.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAA stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for UAA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UAA in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $8 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

UAA Trading at -2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAA rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.61. In addition, Under Armour Inc saw -9.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAA starting from Plank Kevin A, who sale 16,000,000 shares at the price of $6.13 back on May 31. After this action, Plank Kevin A now owns 0 shares of Under Armour Inc, valued at $98,080,000 using the latest closing price.

Rocker Tchernavia, the Chief Administrative Officer of Under Armour Inc, sale 69,823 shares at $9.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Rocker Tchernavia is holding 260,291 shares at $650,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.08 for the present operating margin

+44.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc stands at +6.60. The total capital return value is set at 6.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.32. Equity return is now at value 21.01, with 8.62 for asset returns.

Based on Under Armour Inc (UAA), the company’s capital structure generated 76.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.22. Total debt to assets is 31.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Under Armour Inc (UAA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.