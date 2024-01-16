Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.67 in comparison to its previous close of 3.00, however, the company has experienced a 18.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-14 that Esperion Therapeutics has a potential blockbuster drug that is gaining traction among the medical community. The company’s main drugs, NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL, have been approved by the FDA and offer alternatives to statins for lowering LDL cholesterol. Recent developments, including an expanded labeling and influential endorsements from doctors like Peter Attia, suggest potential growth for the company.

Is It Worth Investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ESPR is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ESPR is $8.54, which is $5.52 above than the current price. The public float for ESPR is 112.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.66% of that float. The average trading volume of ESPR on January 16, 2024 was 4.93M shares.

ESPR’s Market Performance

ESPR’s stock has seen a 18.43% increase for the week, with a 105.44% rise in the past month and a 284.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.83% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.35% for ESPR’s stock, with a 109.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ESPR Trading at 77.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.79%, as shares surge +100.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +264.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESPR rose by +18.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. saw 1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESPR starting from Warren Eric, who sale 742 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Sep 20. After this action, Warren Eric now owns 68,318 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $924 using the latest closing price.

Warren Eric, the Chief Commercial Officer of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., sale 243 shares at $1.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Warren Eric is holding 69,060 shares at $344 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.83 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stands at -309.58. The total capital return value is set at -71.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.