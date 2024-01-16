Engagesmart Inc (ESMT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE: ESMT) has surged by 0.13 when compared to previous closing price of 22.98, but the company has seen a 0.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that The headline numbers for EngageSmart (ESMT) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Is It Worth Investing in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE: ESMT) Right Now?

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE: ESMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 157.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ESMT is 42.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESMT on January 16, 2024 was 1.29M shares.

ESMT’s Market Performance

ESMT’s stock has seen a 0.26% increase for the week, with a 0.66% rise in the past month and a 11.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.20% for Engagesmart Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.43% for ESMT stock, with a simple moving average of 18.39% for the last 200 days.

ESMT Trading at 0.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.17%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESMT rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.92. In addition, Engagesmart Inc saw 0.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESMT starting from Seltzer Jonathan Cole, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $22.90 back on Jan 02. After this action, Seltzer Jonathan Cole now owns 3,663 shares of Engagesmart Inc, valued at $80,150 using the latest closing price.

O’Brien Kevin William sale 3,000 shares at $22.90 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that O’Brien Kevin William is holding 22,094 shares at $68,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.42 for the present operating margin

+73.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Engagesmart Inc stands at +6.78. The total capital return value is set at 2.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.59. Equity return is now at value 3.04, with 2.76 for asset returns.

Based on Engagesmart Inc (ESMT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.80. Total debt to assets is 3.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Engagesmart Inc (ESMT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.