Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) is above average at 11.98x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) is $9.61, which is $1.84 above the current market price. The public float for UUUU is 157.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UUUU on January 16, 2024 was 2.40M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

UUUU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) has increased by 8.50 when compared to last closing price of 7.06.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Energy Fuels (UUUU) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

UUUU’s Market Performance

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) has experienced a 13.99% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.23% rise in the past month, and a 3.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.30% for UUUU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.32% for UUUU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.54% for the last 200 days.

UUUU Trading at 0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares surge +3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU rose by +13.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.22. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc saw 6.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from KAPOSTASY DANIEL, who sale 6,100 shares at the price of $6.85 back on Jan 03. After this action, KAPOSTASY DANIEL now owns 24,657 shares of Energy Fuels Inc, valued at $41,785 using the latest closing price.

Bovaird J. Birks, the Director of Energy Fuels Inc, sale 6,000 shares at $11.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Bovaird J. Birks is holding 185,647 shares at $69,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-359.07 for the present operating margin

-1.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Fuels Inc stands at -478.22. The total capital return value is set at -16.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.39. Equity return is now at value 32.12, with 30.01 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.57. Total debt to assets is 0.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.