Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) has gone up by 213.29% for the week, with a 470.36% rise in the past month and a 297.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 53.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 24.57% for ELEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 227.28% for ELEV stock, with a simple moving average of 96.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: ELEV) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ELEV is 34.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ELEV on January 16, 2024 was 1.78M shares.

ELEV) stock’s latest price update

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: ELEV)’s stock price has increased by 29.25 compared to its previous closing price of 2.12. However, the company has seen a 213.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV), an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Joseph Ferra, Chief Executive Officer of Elevation Oncology, will present at the H.C.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELEV stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for ELEV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ELEV in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $8 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ELEV Trading at 338.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 53.83%, as shares surge +470.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +470.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELEV rose by +213.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.95. In addition, Elevation Oncology Inc saw 410.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELEV

The total capital return value is set at -86.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.77. Equity return is now at value -87.77, with -53.76 for asset returns.

Based on Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV), the company’s capital structure generated 60.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.51. Total debt to assets is 31.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.