EchoStar Corp (SATS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATS) has decreased by -0.12 when compared to last closing price of 16.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a 27.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that EchoStar (SATS) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

Is It Worth Investing in EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATS) Right Now?

EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SATS is 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SATS is $21.75, which is $5.69 above the current price. The public float for SATS is 120.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SATS on January 16, 2024 was 2.04M shares.

SATS’s Market Performance

SATS stock saw an increase of 27.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 31.32% and a quarterly increase of 9.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.62% for EchoStar Corp (SATS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.37% for SATS’s stock, with a -0.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SATS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SATS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SATS by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for SATS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $28 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SATS Trading at 28.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.53%, as shares surge +26.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATS rose by +27.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.46. In addition, EchoStar Corp saw -3.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SATS starting from SCHROEDER C MIKE, who sale 3,020 shares at the price of $12.29 back on Dec 13. After this action, SCHROEDER C MIKE now owns 0 shares of EchoStar Corp, valued at $37,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SATS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.53 for the present operating margin

+35.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for EchoStar Corp stands at +8.86. The total capital return value is set at 3.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.50. Equity return is now at value 2.65, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on EchoStar Corp (SATS), the company’s capital structure generated 47.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.03. Total debt to assets is 26.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EchoStar Corp (SATS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.