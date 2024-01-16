E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EJH is 1.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EJH is 14.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.19% of that float. On January 16, 2024, EJH’s average trading volume was 3.66M shares.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH)’s stock price has decreased by -17.87 compared to its previous closing price of 0.89. However, the company has seen a 0.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-21 that FUZHOU, China, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on September 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

EJH’s Market Performance

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) has seen a 0.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -82.68% decline in the past month and a -51.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.33% for EJH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -75.48% for EJH’s stock, with a -71.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EJH Trading at -78.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.71%, as shares sank -82.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EJH rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.8062. In addition, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd saw -81.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EJH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.44 for the present operating margin

+27.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd stands at -51.24. The total capital return value is set at -27.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.56. Equity return is now at value -34.75, with -29.33 for asset returns.

Based on E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH), the company’s capital structure generated 5.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.21. Total debt to assets is 4.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.