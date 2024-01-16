Durect Corp (DRRX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DRRX is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DRRX is 29.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.92% of that float. On January 16, 2024, DRRX’s average trading volume was 785.24K shares.

The stock of Durect Corp (NASDAQ: DRRX) has increased by 8.56 when compared to last closing price of 0.61.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-12-18 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

DRRX’s Market Performance

DRRX’s stock has risen by 18.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.67% and a quarterly drop of -74.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.39% for Durect Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.98% for DRRX’s stock, with a -79.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRRX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for DRRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRRX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on October 30, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

DRRX Trading at -22.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares surge +11.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRRX rose by +18.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5564. In addition, Durect Corp saw 11.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-181.93 for the present operating margin

+91.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Durect Corp stands at -183.23. The total capital return value is set at -53.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.99. Equity return is now at value -148.81, with -59.50 for asset returns.

Based on Durect Corp (DRRX), the company’s capital structure generated 93.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.21. Total debt to assets is 38.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Durect Corp (DRRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.