Dow Inc (DOW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW)’s stock price has plunge by -1.01relation to previous closing price of 53.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.08% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-11 that For inventors looking for a financial compass to navigate the sea of investments, here is the realm of the “Dividend Dynasty.” Here, seven high-yield stocks stand as pillars of long-term wealth accumulation.

Is It Worth Investing in Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) is above average at 28.98x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dow Inc (DOW) is $56.05, which is $3.22 above the current market price. The public float for DOW is 699.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOW on January 16, 2024 was 4.10M shares.

DOW’s Market Performance

DOW stock saw an increase of -4.08% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.96% and a quarterly increase of 6.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.75% for Dow Inc (DOW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.26% for DOW’s stock, with a 0.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOW Trading at 1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOW fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.54. In addition, Dow Inc saw -3.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOW starting from DAVIS RICHARD K, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $51.09 back on Nov 16. After this action, DAVIS RICHARD K now owns 33,665 shares of Dow Inc, valued at $255,437 using the latest closing price.

Dial Debra L., the Director of Dow Inc, purchase 400 shares at $54.17 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Dial Debra L. is holding 2,025 shares at $21,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.37 for the present operating margin

+13.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dow Inc stands at +8.01. The total capital return value is set at 14.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.02. Equity return is now at value 6.88, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Dow Inc (DOW), the company’s capital structure generated 80.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.64. Total debt to assets is 27.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dow Inc (DOW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.