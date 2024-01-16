DocuSign Inc (DOCU) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DOCU is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DOCU is $59.94, which is -$3.61 below the current price. The public float for DOCU is 201.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOCU on January 16, 2024 was 4.29M shares.

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.59 in comparison to its previous close of 61.35, however, the company has experienced a 16.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-15 that DocuSign sells at an 80% discount to its all-time high. Competition prevents DocuSign from taking advantage of a fast-growing addressable market.

DOCU’s Market Performance

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) has seen a 16.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.48% gain in the past month and a 57.11% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for DOCU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.56% for DOCU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.84% for the last 200 days.

DOCU Trading at 28.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares surge +13.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU rose by +16.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.91. In addition, DocuSign Inc saw 6.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCU starting from Thygesen Allan C., who sale 7,420 shares at the price of $58.19 back on Jan 02. After this action, Thygesen Allan C. now owns 119,447 shares of DocuSign Inc, valued at $431,760 using the latest closing price.

Thygesen Allan C., the President and CEO of DocuSign Inc, sale 92,750 shares at $61.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Thygesen Allan C. is holding 126,867 shares at $5,686,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.09 for the present operating margin

+78.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocuSign Inc stands at -3.87. The total capital return value is set at -3.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.37. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on DocuSign Inc (DOCU), the company’s capital structure generated 143.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.00. Total debt to assets is 29.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DocuSign Inc (DOCU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.