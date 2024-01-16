Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Deutsche Bank AG (DB) is $13.69, which is $1.69 above the current market price. The public float for DB is 1.90B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DB on January 16, 2024 was 2.65M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

DB) stock’s latest price update

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.53 in relation to its previous close of 13.43. However, the company has experienced a -4.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2024-01-15 that Deutsche Bank has reportedly resumed merger discussions with fellow German financial institution Commerzbank. The two companies had called off their initial plans to merge five years ago.

DB’s Market Performance

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has seen a -4.66% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.63% gain in the past month and a 23.49% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.26% for DB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.13% for DB stock, with a simple moving average of 17.65% for the last 200 days.

DB Trading at 4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB fell by -4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.52. In addition, Deutsche Bank AG saw -3.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Deutsche Bank AG stands at +12.45. The total capital return value is set at 1.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 8.15, with 0.36 for asset returns.

Based on Deutsche Bank AG (DB), the company’s capital structure generated 380.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.19. Total debt to assets is 17.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 184.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.