Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, DELL stock has gone down by -0.57%, with a monthly gain of 12.93% and a quarterly surge of 15.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Dell Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.91% for DELL’s stock, with a 32.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) is above average at 21.85x. The 36-month beta value for DELL is also noteworthy at 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DELL is $82.32, which is $3.42 above than the current price. The public float for DELL is 248.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.96% of that float. The average trading volume of DELL on January 16, 2024 was 4.38M shares.

DELL) stock’s latest price update

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.51 in relation to its previous close of 79.31. However, the company has experienced a -0.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that PC sales rebounded in the fourth quarter of 2023 and are poised to increase this year, which will help stocks like Lenovo Group Limited (LNVGY), HP Inc. (HPQ), Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) and Apple, Inc. (AAPL).

Analysts’ Opinion of DELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DELL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DELL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DELL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $90 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

DELL Trading at 7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DELL fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.27. In addition, Dell Technologies Inc saw 3.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DELL starting from Rothberg Richard J, who sale 30,009 shares at the price of $68.00 back on Sep 06. After this action, Rothberg Richard J now owns 99,899 shares of Dell Technologies Inc, valued at $2,040,612 using the latest closing price.

Whitten Anthony Charles, the Co-Chief Operating Officer of Dell Technologies Inc, sale 107,803 shares at $55.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Whitten Anthony Charles is holding 650,198 shares at $5,943,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

+21.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dell Technologies Inc stands at +2.40. The total capital return value is set at 20.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.00. Equity return is now at value 65.63, with 3.16 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.