DatChat Inc’s (DATS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, DATS stock has gone up by 16.28%, with a monthly gain of 63.04% and a quarterly surge of 38.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.12% for DatChat Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.31% for DATS’s stock, with a -19.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DatChat Inc (NASDAQ: DATS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DATS is 1.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.62% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of DATS was 58.25K shares.

DATS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DatChat Inc (NASDAQ: DATS) has jumped by 43.20 compared to previous close of 2.10. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-08 that NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DatChat (Nasdaq: DATS), a private messaging, social media, and metaverse company, today announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held in person and virtually from September 11-13, 2023. Event: H.C. Wainwright In-Person Presentation Date: September 11th, 2023 Time: 1:30pm ET Registration: Link *Please note that Company presentation date and time are subject to change. Attendees may refer to t.

DATS Trading at 45.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DATS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.89%, as shares surge +38.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DATS rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.45. In addition, DatChat Inc saw 4.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DATS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24075.93 for the present operating margin

-283.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for DatChat Inc stands at -26266.01. The total capital return value is set at -67.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.85. Equity return is now at value -93.16, with -89.07 for asset returns.

Based on DatChat Inc (DATS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.19. Total debt to assets is 1.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1,887.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 139.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, DatChat Inc (DATS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.