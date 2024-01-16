CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS)’s stock price has plunge by -3.00relation to previous closing price of 78.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.97% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2024-01-14 that A spate of pharmacy closings in Boston have drawn protests as more than 1,000 drug store chain locations across the country have closed, reigniting long standing concerns that low-income, Black and Latino Americans are bearing the brunt as pharmacies continue to disappear amid increased competition and other factors.

Is It Worth Investing in CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) is 11.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CVS is 0.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CVS Health Corp (CVS) is $89.78, which is $13.22 above the current market price. The public float for CVS is 1.28B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. On January 16, 2024, CVS’s average trading volume was 8.77M shares.

CVS’s Market Performance

CVS stock saw an increase of -5.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.04% and a quarterly increase of 7.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for CVS Health Corp (CVS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.38% for CVS’s stock, with a 7.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CVS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $94 based on the research report published on December 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CVS Trading at 4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVS fell by -5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.49. In addition, CVS Health Corp saw -3.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVS starting from LUDWIG EDWARD J, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $70.47 back on Nov 03. After this action, LUDWIG EDWARD J now owns 20,630 shares of CVS Health Corp, valued at $140,930 using the latest closing price.

Clark James David, the SVP, Cont & Chief Acct Officer of CVS Health Corp, sale 25,759 shares at $74.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Clark James David is holding 4,698 shares at $1,930,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.08 for the present operating margin

+16.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVS Health Corp stands at +1.29. The total capital return value is set at 11.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.93. Equity return is now at value 11.86, with 3.56 for asset returns.

Based on CVS Health Corp (CVS), the company’s capital structure generated 99.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.90. Total debt to assets is 29.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CVS Health Corp (CVS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.