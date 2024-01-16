Cutera Inc (CUTR) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Cutera Inc (CUTR) has seen a 23.43% increase in the past week, with a 72.35% gain in the past month, and a 7.63% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.18% for CUTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.20% for CUTR’s stock, with a -67.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ: CUTR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CUTR is also noteworthy at 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CUTR is $7.67, which is $3.93 above than the current price. The public float for CUTR is 18.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 28.05% of that float. The average trading volume of CUTR on January 16, 2024 was 1.83M shares.

CUTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cutera Inc (NASDAQ: CUTR) has decreased by -13.23 when compared to last closing price of 4.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-10 that BRISBANE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today announced that Taylor Harris, Chief Executive Office, and Greg Barker, Vice President of Corporate FP&A and Investor Relations, will participate in Fireside Chats at the following upcoming investor conferences: Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference, 2:25pm ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUTR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CUTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CUTR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $18 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CUTR Trading at 38.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.46%, as shares surge +51.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUTR rose by +23.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.31. In addition, Cutera Inc saw 6.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUTR starting from Harris Taylor C., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $9.91 back on Aug 29. After this action, Harris Taylor C. now owns 279,336 shares of Cutera Inc, valued at $297,300 using the latest closing price.

Drummond Stuart, the Interim CFO of Cutera Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $9.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Drummond Stuart is holding 19,678 shares at $49,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.13 for the present operating margin

+54.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cutera Inc stands at -32.62. The total capital return value is set at -12.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.63. Equity return is now at value -4447.26, with -17.25 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Cutera Inc (CUTR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.