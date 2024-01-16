Corteva Inc (CTVA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CTVA is at 0.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CTVA is 703.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume for CTVA on January 16, 2024 was 4.03M shares.

CTVA stock's latest price update

The stock of Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) has decreased by -0.85 when compared to last closing price of 46.11.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-10 that Our 3-step process focuses on wide-moat stocks (as per Morningstar’s rating).

CTVA’s Market Performance

CTVA’s stock has fallen by -2.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.40% and a quarterly drop of -7.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Corteva Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.21% for CTVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTVA stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CTVA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CTVA in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $52 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CTVA Trading at -2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTVA fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.21. In addition, Corteva Inc saw -4.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTVA starting from Eathington Samuel R, who purchase 1,094 shares at the price of $46.07 back on Nov 28. After this action, Eathington Samuel R now owns 41,066 shares of Corteva Inc, valued at $50,401 using the latest closing price.

GLENN TIMOTHY P, the EVP, Seed Business Unit of Corteva Inc, purchase 4,000 shares at $45.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that GLENN TIMOTHY P is holding 163,121 shares at $183,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.84 for the present operating margin

+35.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corteva Inc stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 4.47, with 2.67 for asset returns.

Based on Corteva Inc (CTVA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.49. Total debt to assets is 4.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corteva Inc (CTVA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.