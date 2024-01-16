Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE: CBD) has jumped by 11.05 compared to previous close of 0.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao SA (NYSE:CBD ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Marcelo Pimentel – CEO & Director Rafael Russowsky – CFO & VP, Finance & IR Conference Call Participants Danniela Eiger – XP Vitor Fuziharo – Santander Nicolas Larrain – JPMorgan Chase & Co. Irma Sgarz – Goldman Sachs Group Operator Good morning, everyone, and thank you for holding. Welcome to GPA’s Third Quarter of 2023 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE: CBD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CBD is 269.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBD on January 16, 2024 was 408.08K shares.

CBD’s Market Performance

CBD’s stock has seen a -3.72% decrease for the week, with a 1.93% rise in the past month and a 20.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.83% for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.06% for CBD’s stock, with a -17.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CBD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CBD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2.80 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CBD Trading at 4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares sank -1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBD fell by -3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7789. In addition, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR saw -2.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.39 for the present operating margin

+19.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR stands at -5.94. The total capital return value is set at -0.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.43.

Based on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD), the company’s capital structure generated 85.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.16. Total debt to assets is 22.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.