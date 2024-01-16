Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) has surged by 0.43 when compared to previous closing price of 80.56, but the company has seen a 1.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-11 that The pet care industry went through a massive growth spurt during the pandemic when it seemed everyone had to own a companion pet. This lit a fire under pet care stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) Right Now?

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) is $85.07, which is $4.16 above the current market price. The public float for CL is 822.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CL on January 16, 2024 was 4.73M shares.

CL’s Market Performance

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) has seen a 1.16% increase in the past week, with a 2.95% rise in the past month, and a 16.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for CL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.23% for CL stock, with a simple moving average of 6.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $90 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CL Trading at 4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares surge +1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CL rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.22. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Co. saw 1.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CL starting from Daniels Jennifer, who sale 3,800 shares at the price of $79.01 back on Nov 30. After this action, Daniels Jennifer now owns 58,193 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co., valued at $300,219 using the latest closing price.

Tsourapas Panagiotis, the Grp Pres, Eur& Developing Mkts of Colgate-Palmolive Co., sale 15,000 shares at $77.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Tsourapas Panagiotis is holding 12,371 shares at $1,167,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.95 for the present operating margin

+56.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colgate-Palmolive Co. stands at +9.93. The total capital return value is set at 37.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.06. Equity return is now at value 517.78, with 9.82 for asset returns.

Based on Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL), the company’s capital structure generated 2,311.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.85. Total debt to assets is 58.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,278.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.