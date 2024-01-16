CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 11.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-15 that Stocks are looking a little pricey again. The rally in equities that started in November has raised the P/E ratio of the S&P 500 to around 26 times.

Is It Worth Investing in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) Right Now?

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CNHI is at 1.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CNHI is $14.89, which is $3.4 above the current market price. The public float for CNHI is 895.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.45% of that float. The average trading volume for CNHI on January 16, 2024 was 13.76M shares.

CNHI’s Market Performance

CNHI stock saw an increase of -4.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.64% and a quarterly increase of -3.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for CNH Industrial NV (CNHI).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.39% for CNHI’s stock, with a -11.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNHI Trading at 3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNHI fell by -4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.90. In addition, CNH Industrial NV saw -5.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.50 for the present operating margin

+29.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNH Industrial NV stands at +8.61. The total capital return value is set at 14.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.88. Equity return is now at value 32.74, with 5.95 for asset returns.

Based on CNH Industrial NV (CNHI), the company’s capital structure generated 334.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.00. Total debt to assets is 58.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.