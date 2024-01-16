Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) has increased by 1.42 when compared to last closing price of 18.26.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-05 that CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) will announce its full-year and fourth-quarter 2023 earnings results after the U.S. market close on Monday, January 29, 2024. The Company invites interested parties to listen to a live broadcast of a conference call with securities analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 8:30 am ET. The call can be accessed at www.clevelandcliffs.com and will also be archived and available for repl.

Is It Worth Investing in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) Right Now?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CLF is at 2.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CLF is $20.01, which is $1.49 above the current market price. The public float for CLF is 495.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.95% of that float. The average trading volume for CLF on January 16, 2024 was 9.58M shares.

CLF’s Market Performance

The stock of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) has seen a -3.39% decrease in the past week, with a 7.30% rise in the past month, and a 20.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for CLF.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.29% for CLF’s stock, with a 13.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLF stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CLF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CLF in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on January 12, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CLF Trading at 1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLF fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.78. In addition, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc saw -9.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLF starting from MICHAEL RALPH S III, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $14.96 back on May 02. After this action, MICHAEL RALPH S III now owns 171,840 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, valued at $149,592 using the latest closing price.

Goncalves Celso L Jr, the EVP, CFO of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, purchase 6,500 shares at $15.18 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Goncalves Celso L Jr is holding 237,727 shares at $98,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.46 for the present operating margin

+9.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc stands at +5.79. The total capital return value is set at 14.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.34. Equity return is now at value 4.48, with 1.79 for asset returns.

Based on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF), the company’s capital structure generated 60.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.64. Total debt to assets is 25.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.