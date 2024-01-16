Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) has gone down by -40.35% for the week, with a -48.87% drop in the past month and a -76.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.56% for CMND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.28% for CMND’s stock, with a -87.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CMND is also noteworthy at -1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for CMND is 1.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume of CMND on January 16, 2024 was 1.99M shares.

CMND) stock’s latest price update

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND)’s stock price has gone decline by -18.56 in comparison to its previous close of 1.67, however, the company has experienced a -40.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-11 that Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ: CMND ) stock is slipping on Thursday after the psychedelics pharmaceutical company’s shares underwent a major rally on Wednesday. The news that sent shares of CMND stock higher yesterday was a meeting with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

CMND Trading at -59.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.03%, as shares sank -51.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND fell by -40.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5580. In addition, Clearmind Medicine Inc saw -51.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

The total capital return value is set at -510.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -571.69. Equity return is now at value -390.19, with -225.51 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.