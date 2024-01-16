Cleanspark Inc’s (CLSK) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has seen a -20.27% decrease in the past week, with a -7.24% drop in the past month, and a 128.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.84% for CLSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.74% for CLSK stock, with a simple moving average of 52.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLSK is 176.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CLSK on January 16, 2024 was 23.65M shares.

CLSK) stock’s latest price update

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -12.10 in relation to its previous close of 9.26. However, the company has experienced a -20.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2024-01-13 that Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world’s largest investment firms, with $7.7 trillion in assets under management (AUM). The finance giant shocked the market by refusing to offer the recently approved Bitcoin ETFs to its brokerage’s customers.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CLSK Trading at 3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.95%, as shares sank -20.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK fell by -20.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +224.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.86. In addition, Cleanspark Inc saw -26.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from McNeill Larry, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $10.42 back on Dec 08. After this action, McNeill Larry now owns 249,637 shares of Cleanspark Inc, valued at $416,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-70.96 for the present operating margin

-54.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cleanspark Inc stands at -78.48. The total capital return value is set at -21.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.93. Equity return is now at value -24.45, with -21.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cleanspark Inc (CLSK), the company’s capital structure generated 2.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.41. Total debt to assets is 2.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 10,515.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.