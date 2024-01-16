Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.97 in relation to its previous close of 32.61. However, the company has experienced a -5.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Get a deeper insight into the potential performance of Citizens Financial Group (CFG) for the quarter ended December 2023 by going beyond Wall Street’s top -and-bottom-line estimates and examining the estimates for some of its key metrics.

Is It Worth Investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) is 7.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CFG is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) is $36.61, which is $4.97 above the current market price. The public float for CFG is 463.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.02% of that float. On January 16, 2024, CFG’s average trading volume was 5.60M shares.

CFG’s Market Performance

CFG’s stock has seen a -5.18% decrease for the week, with a 7.95% rise in the past month and a 20.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for Citizens Financial Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.37% for CFG stock, with a simple moving average of 12.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CFG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CFG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $40 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CFG Trading at 7.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFG fell by -5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.09. In addition, Citizens Financial Group Inc saw -4.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFG starting from Lillis Terrance, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $22.86 back on Oct 27. After this action, Lillis Terrance now owns 4,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc, valued at $22,865 using the latest closing price.

Lillis Terrance, the Director of Citizens Financial Group Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $26.39 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Lillis Terrance is holding 3,000 shares at $26,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.27 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citizens Financial Group Inc stands at +22.28. The total capital return value is set at 8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 0.92 for asset returns.

Based on Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG), the company’s capital structure generated 71.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.72. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.