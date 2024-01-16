Citigroup Inc (C) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.07x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Citigroup Inc (C) by analysts is $59.69, which is $7.07 above the current market price. The public float for C is 1.91B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.30% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of C was 19.05M shares.

C) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) has surged by 1.04 when compared to previous closing price of 52.08, but the company has seen a -3.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that Citigroup (C) plans to cut 20,000 job positions over the medium term. This is expected to reduce its expense base, thereby positively impacting its future performance.

C’s Market Performance

Citigroup Inc (C) has experienced a -3.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.49% rise in the past month, and a 26.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for C. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.71% for C stock, with a simple moving average of 16.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $57 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

C Trading at 10.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.90. In addition, Citigroup Inc saw 2.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from MORTON ANDREW JOHN, who sale 28,096 shares at the price of $40.66 back on Oct 18. After this action, MORTON ANDREW JOHN now owns 410,060 shares of Citigroup Inc, valued at $1,142,397 using the latest closing price.

Turek Zdenek, the Chief Risk Officer of Citigroup Inc, sale 12,000 shares at $49.87 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Turek Zdenek is holding 155,979 shares at $598,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc stands at +14.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value 4.48, with 0.38 for asset returns.

Based on Citigroup Inc (C), the company’s capital structure generated 260.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.27. Total debt to assets is 21.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Citigroup Inc (C) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.