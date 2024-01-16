CISO Global Inc (CISO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ: CISO) has decreased by -18.52 when compared to last closing price of 0.14.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-17 that CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO ) stock is taking a beating on Wednesday after the cybersecurity company announced the pricing of a share offering. CISO Global is offering up 20 million shares of CISO stock for a price of 20 cents per share in a registered direct offering.

Is It Worth Investing in CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ: CISO) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for CISO is 89.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CISO on January 16, 2024 was 4.58M shares.

CISO’s Market Performance

CISO stock saw an increase of -12.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.94% and a quarterly increase of -18.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.84% for CISO Global Inc (CISO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.42% for CISO’s stock, with a -35.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CISO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CISO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CISO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CISO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on October 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CISO Trading at -3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CISO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.84%, as shares surge +11.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CISO fell by -12.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1059. In addition, CISO Global Inc saw 8.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CISO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.19 for the present operating margin

+5.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for CISO Global Inc stands at -72.56. The total capital return value is set at -53.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.57. Equity return is now at value -157.09, with -100.98 for asset returns.

Based on CISO Global Inc (CISO), the company’s capital structure generated 19.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.25. Total debt to assets is 13.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CISO Global Inc (CISO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.