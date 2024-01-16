China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPHI is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CPHI is 18.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPHI on January 16, 2024 was 3.59M shares.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.42 compared to its previous closing price of 0.09. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Pulse2 reported 2022-12-06 that The stock price of China Pharma (CPHI) has been volatile this week. This is why.

CPHI’s Market Performance

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has seen a 1.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.10% gain in the past month and a -29.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.00% for CPHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.36% for CPHI’s stock, with a -55.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPHI stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for CPHI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CPHI in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $6 based on the research report published on January 08, 2010 of the previous year 2010.

CPHI Trading at -1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.23%, as shares surge +2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPHI rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1078. In addition, China Pharma Holdings Inc. saw -14.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.79 for the present operating margin

-6.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Pharma Holdings Inc. stands at -49.02. The total capital return value is set at -22.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.93. Equity return is now at value -69.55, with -19.72 for asset returns.

Based on China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI), the company’s capital structure generated 204.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.