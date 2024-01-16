Chewy Inc (CHWY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 722.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CHWY is 117.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.82% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of CHWY was 9.57M shares.

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.44 compared to its previous closing price of 20.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-14 that This stock is down, but the company is doing better than ever.

CHWY’s Market Performance

Chewy Inc (CHWY) has experienced a -6.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.33% drop in the past month, and a 10.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.67% for CHWY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.56% for CHWY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHWY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHWY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CHWY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CHWY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $30 based on the research report published on January 11, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CHWY Trading at -7.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHWY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares sank -6.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHWY fell by -6.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.08. In addition, Chewy Inc saw -19.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHWY starting from Argos Holdings GP LLC, who sale 12,325,000 shares at the price of $20.29 back on Jan 09. After this action, Argos Holdings GP LLC now owns 0 shares of Chewy Inc, valued at $250,074,250 using the latest closing price.

STAR JAMES A, the Director of Chewy Inc, purchase 12,242 shares at $20.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that STAR JAMES A is holding 141,790 shares at $249,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHWY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.59 for the present operating margin

+27.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chewy Inc stands at +0.49. The total capital return value is set at 10.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.87. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 0.42 for asset returns.

Based on Chewy Inc (CHWY), the company’s capital structure generated 233.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.01. Total debt to assets is 18.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 220.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 80.04 and the total asset turnover is 4.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chewy Inc (CHWY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.