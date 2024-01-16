Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SCHW is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SCHW is $74.32, which is $9.09 above the current market price. The public float for SCHW is 1.66B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.32% of that float. The average trading volume for SCHW on January 16, 2024 was 10.32M shares.

The stock price of Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) has dropped by -0.05 compared to previous close of 65.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Finbold reported 2024-01-15 that Last year, and its final quarter in particular, saw remarkable growth both on the stock market and with numerous cryptocurrencies.

SCHW’s Market Performance

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) has experienced a -2.97% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.02% rise in the past month, and a 26.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for SCHW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.33% for SCHW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCHW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SCHW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SCHW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $70 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

SCHW Trading at 5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCHW fell by -2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.13. In addition, Charles Schwab Corp. saw -5.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCHW starting from Schwab-Pomerantz Carolyn, who sale 12,208 shares at the price of $61.28 back on Nov 30. After this action, Schwab-Pomerantz Carolyn now owns 1,722,400 shares of Charles Schwab Corp., valued at $748,109 using the latest closing price.

Morgan Peter J. III, the General Counsel of Charles Schwab Corp., sale 7,162 shares at $60.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Morgan Peter J. III is holding 0 shares at $434,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.01 for the present operating margin

+85.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charles Schwab Corp. stands at +32.20. The total capital return value is set at 12.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.86. Equity return is now at value 16.01, with 1.14 for asset returns.

Based on Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), the company’s capital structure generated 106.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.50. Total debt to assets is 7.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.