Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: CRGE)’s stock price has increased by 179.56 compared to its previous closing price of 0.08. However, the company has seen a 143.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-12 that Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ: CRGE ) stock is up 180% today, although the reason behind this significant gain isn’t exactly clear. Even with the gains, CRGE stock is still down by 85% year-over-year (YOY).

Is It Worth Investing in Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: CRGE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRGE is 2.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for CRGE is 115.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRGE on January 16, 2024 was 1.19M shares.

CRGE’s Market Performance

CRGE stock saw an increase of 143.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 110.38% and a quarterly increase of -42.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 51.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.85% for Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 112.00% for CRGE stock, with a simple moving average of -65.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRGE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CRGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRGE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CRGE Trading at 17.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 51.25%, as shares surge +118.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGE rose by +143.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1132. In addition, Charge Enterprises Inc saw 98.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRGE starting from Biehl James, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.68 back on Sep 14. After this action, Biehl James now owns 30,000 shares of Charge Enterprises Inc, valued at $6,800 using the latest closing price.

JACOBS GARY N, the Director of Charge Enterprises Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that JACOBS GARY N is holding 30,000 shares at $1,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.87 for the present operating margin

+0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charge Enterprises Inc stands at -4.35. The total capital return value is set at -71.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.12. Equity return is now at value -82.60, with -19.70 for asset returns.

Based on Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.86. Total debt to assets is 19.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.91 and the total asset turnover is 4.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.