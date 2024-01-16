Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) has seen a -5.39% decrease in the past week, with a -0.89% drop in the past month, and a -23.89% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for CVE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.60% for CVE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) Right Now?

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CVE is at 2.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CVE is $31.81, which is $8.05 above the current market price. The public float for CVE is 1.34B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.50% of that float. The average trading volume for CVE on January 16, 2024 was 9.46M shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE)’s stock price has dropped by -1.76 in relation to previous closing price of 15.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-15 that With the equities sector avoiding a much-dreaded recession in 2023 and subsequently rising to unprecedented heights, investors may be better served rotating into undervalued stocks. Let’s think of it in (American) football terms.

CVE Trading at -9.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE fell by -5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.51. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc saw -6.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.69 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenovus Energy Inc stands at +9.64. The total capital return value is set at 26.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.65. Equity return is now at value 14.85, with 7.67 for asset returns.

Based on Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE), the company’s capital structure generated 42.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.69. Total debt to assets is 20.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.