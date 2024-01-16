Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX)’s stock price has plunge by -2.83relation to previous closing price of 7.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.45% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that We have screened value stocks AZZ, HTLF, CX, NOAH and ASX based on the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, which offers a clearer picture of valuation and earnings potential.

Is It Worth Investing in Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) Right Now?

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CX is at 1.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CX is $16.42, which is $1.69 above the current market price. The public float for CX is 1.51B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume for CX on January 16, 2024 was 5.00M shares.

CX’s Market Performance

The stock of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) has seen a -1.45% decrease in the past week, with a 2.25% rise in the past month, and a 23.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for CX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.67% for CX stock, with a simple moving average of 10.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CX Trading at 5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.83. In addition, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR saw -1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR stands at +3.43. The total capital return value is set at 8.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.96. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.67 for asset returns.

Based on Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX), the company’s capital structure generated 84.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.66. Total debt to assets is 32.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.