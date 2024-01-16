CBL International Ltd’s (BANL) Stock: A -0.35% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of CBL International Ltd (BANL) has gone up by 4.07% for the week, with a 2.56% rise in the past month and a 25.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.82% for BANL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.35% for BANL’s stock, with a -56.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CBL International Ltd (NASDAQ: BANL) Right Now?

CBL International Ltd (NASDAQ: BANL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BANL is 25.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BANL on January 16, 2024 was 41.01K shares.

CBL International Ltd (NASDAQ: BANL)’s stock price has plunge by 4.07relation to previous closing price of 1.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.07% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BANL Trading at -10.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BANL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares sank -1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BANL rose by +2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4090. In addition, CBL International Ltd saw -4.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BANL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.03 for the present operating margin

+1.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBL International Ltd stands at +0.80. The total capital return value is set at 44.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.62.

Based on CBL International Ltd (BANL), the company’s capital structure generated 2.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.83. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.84.

The receivables turnover for the company is 23.68 and the total asset turnover is 17.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CBL International Ltd (BANL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.