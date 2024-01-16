Carnival Corp. (CCL) Stock Sees a-3.25 Decrease

The stock of Carnival Corp. (CCL) has gone down by -2.14% for the week, with a -4.83% drop in the past month and a 34.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.68% for CCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.08% for CCL stock, with a simple moving average of 18.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CCL is also noteworthy at 2.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CCL is $20.22, which is $3.26 above than the current price. The public float for CCL is 983.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.83% of that float. The average trading volume of CCL on January 16, 2024 was 30.25M shares.

CCL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) has decreased by -3.25 when compared to last closing price of 17.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-15 that Carnival’s stock price rose by 130% in 2023. The cruise company’s performance has vastly improved as people returned to the seas.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CCL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CCL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CCL Trading at 6.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -7.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCL fell by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.99. In addition, Carnival Corp. saw -8.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCL starting from WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Oct 19. After this action, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J now owns 378,368 shares of Carnival Corp., valued at $1,150,000 using the latest closing price.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the Director of Carnival Corp., purchase 350,000 shares at $12.99 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J is holding 961,238 shares at $4,544,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.06 for the present operating margin

+22.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corp. stands at -0.34. The total capital return value is set at 4.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.19. Equity return is now at value -1.06, with -0.15 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival Corp. (CCL), the company’s capital structure generated 463.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.25. Total debt to assets is 64.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 430.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Carnival Corp. (CCL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.