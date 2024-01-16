Captivision Inc (CAPT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Captivision Inc (NASDAQ: CAPT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CAPT is at 0.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CAPT is 16.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.35% of that float. The average trading volume for CAPT on January 16, 2024 was 1.09M shares.

CAPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Captivision Inc (NASDAQ: CAPT) has jumped by 21.78 compared to previous close of 3.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 28.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CAPT’s Market Performance

Captivision Inc (CAPT) has seen a 28.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 40.61% gain in the past month and a -20.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.09% for CAPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.80% for CAPT’s stock, with a -44.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CAPT Trading at 16.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares surge +40.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAPT rose by +28.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.59. In addition, Captivision Inc saw 24.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAPT

Equity return is now at value 2.44, with 2.31 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Captivision Inc (CAPT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.