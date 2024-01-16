Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Stock Experiences -10.28% Monthly Change

In the past week, CGC stock has gone down by -2.98%, with a monthly decline of -10.28% and a quarterly plunge of -30.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.38% for Canopy Growth Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.83% for CGC’s stock, with a -35.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CGC is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CGC is $17.84, which is $8.35 above than the current price. The public float for CGC is 82.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.72% of that float. The average trading volume of CGC on January 16, 2024 was 2.93M shares.

CGC) stock’s latest price update

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.19 in comparison to its previous close of 4.52, however, the company has experienced a -2.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Finbold reported 2024-01-15 that The last decade saw a trend for destigmatization of the use of psychoactive substances accompanied by a wave of legislation either legalizing or decriminalizing mostly marijuana-based products – both for medical and recreational use.

CGC Trading at -12.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares sank -9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.91. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -4.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Lazzarato David Angelo, who sale 3,713 shares at the price of $6.68 back on Dec 29. After this action, Lazzarato David Angelo now owns 17,042 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $24,803 using the latest closing price.

Yanofsky Theresa, the Director of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 3,697 shares at $6.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Yanofsky Theresa is holding 17,501 shares at $24,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.50 for the present operating margin

-12.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canopy Growth Corporation stands at -813.63. The total capital return value is set at -12.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.82. Equity return is now at value -98.75, with -46.24 for asset returns.

Based on Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.12. Total debt to assets is 57.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.