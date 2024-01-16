Cameco Corp. (CCJ) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ)’s stock price has surge by 6.99relation to previous closing price of 46.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 18.15% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-12 that Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom warned today that it may miss uranium production targets in 2024 and 2025. Kazatomprom is the world’s largest producer of uranium ore, Cameco is No.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) is above average at 110.13x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cameco Corp. (CCJ) is $72.00, which is $3.1 above the current market price. The public float for CCJ is 431.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCJ on January 16, 2024 was 4.91M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ’s stock has seen a 18.15% increase for the week, with a 8.71% rise in the past month and a 37.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for Cameco Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.71% for CCJ stock, with a simple moving average of 41.42% for the last 200 days.

CCJ Trading at 13.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +9.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ rose by +18.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.12. In addition, Cameco Corp. saw 15.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corp. stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 4.88, with 3.32 for asset returns.

Based on Cameco Corp. (CCJ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.71. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cameco Corp. (CCJ) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.