Boeing Co. (BA): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Boeing Co. (BA) is $280.08, which is $62.38 above the current market price. The public float for BA is 604.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BA on January 16, 2024 was 6.84M shares.

Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA)’s stock price has dropped by -2.23 in relation to previous closing price of 222.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. TechXplore reported 2024-01-15 that Boeing told employees Monday that it plans to increase quality inspections of its 737 Max 9 aircraft, following the failure of an emergency exit door panel on an Alaska Airlines flight last week.

BA’s Market Performance

Boeing Co. (BA) has experienced a -12.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.44% drop in the past month, and a 13.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for BA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.25% for BA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.57% for the last 200 days.

BA Trading at -5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -13.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA fell by -12.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $249.28. In addition, Boeing Co. saw -16.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from COLBERT THEODORE III, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $238.37 back on Aug 01. After this action, COLBERT THEODORE III now owns 59,255 shares of Boeing Co., valued at $2,026,136 using the latest closing price.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, the Director of Boeing Co., purchase 850 shares at $237.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M is holding 3,767 shares at $201,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.34 for the present operating margin

+5.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boeing Co. stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Boeing Co. (BA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.