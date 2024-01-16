Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.30 in relation to its previous close of 12.73. However, the company has experienced a -11.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2024-01-10 that The shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) have erased their premarket lead, which came after Baird upgraded the hydrogen producer to “outperform” from “neutral,” and raised its price target to $22 from $16.

Is It Worth Investing in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BE is 2.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bloom Energy Corp (BE) is $20.42, which is $8.11 above the current market price. The public float for BE is 196.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.78% of that float. On January 16, 2024, BE’s average trading volume was 5.28M shares.

BE’s Market Performance

BE stock saw a decrease of -11.38% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.22% and a quarterly a decrease of 7.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.12% for Bloom Energy Corp (BE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.10% for BE stock, with a simple moving average of -16.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $22 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

BE Trading at -7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares sank -13.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BE fell by -10.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.07. In addition, Bloom Energy Corp saw -16.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BE starting from SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE, who sale 1,525 shares at the price of $12.39 back on Nov 16. After this action, SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE now owns 82,158 shares of Bloom Energy Corp, valued at $18,895 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Guillermo, the EVP, Sales – Americas of Bloom Energy Corp, sale 3,792 shares at $12.47 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Brooks Guillermo is holding 143,401 shares at $47,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.77 for the present operating margin

+12.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloom Energy Corp stands at -25.14. The total capital return value is set at -19.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.79. Equity return is now at value -81.52, with -16.54 for asset returns.

Based on Bloom Energy Corp (BE), the company’s capital structure generated 301.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.08. Total debt to assets is 52.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 281.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bloom Energy Corp (BE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.