Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for BITF is 225.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.21% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of BITF was 24.32M shares.

BITF) stock’s latest price update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.15 in relation to its previous close of 2.60. However, the company has experienced a -10.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-05 that Even with a relatively small portfolio allocation, penny stocks can have a big impact in terms of total portfolio returns. The reason is that when some of the hottest penny stocks surge, the rally is not limited to 20% or 30%.

BITF’s Market Performance

BITF’s stock has fallen by -10.29% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.01% and a quarterly rise of 152.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.02% for Bitfarms Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.12% for BITF’s stock, with a 67.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BITF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BITF stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BITF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BITF in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BITF Trading at 19.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.07%, as shares sank -17.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +132.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF fell by -10.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +172.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw -16.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.78 for the present operating margin

+7.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at -167.84. The total capital return value is set at -9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.83. Equity return is now at value -22.86, with -17.73 for asset returns.

Based on Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF), the company’s capital structure generated 25.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.28. Total debt to assets is 18.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.