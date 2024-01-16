Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR): A Technical Analysis

The public float for BTDR is 21.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTDR on January 16, 2024 was 1.33M shares.

BTDR) stock’s latest price update

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR)’s stock price has dropped by -14.46 in relation to previous closing price of 7.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -24.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

BTDR’s Market Performance

BTDR’s stock has fallen by -24.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.36% and a quarterly rise of 9.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.53% for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.30% for BTDR’s stock, with a -26.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTDR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTDR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BTDR Trading at -1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.83%, as shares sank -5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTDR fell by -24.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.81. In addition, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co saw -37.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.66 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co stands at -18.30. The total capital return value is set at -25.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.48. Equity return is now at value -32.16, with -17.33 for asset returns.

Based on Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.95. Total debt to assets is 15.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.