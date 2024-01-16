Bitcoin Depot Inc’s (BTM) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, BTM stock has gone down by -18.52%, with a monthly decline of -18.52% and a quarterly plunge of -15.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.77% for Bitcoin Depot Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.77% for BTM’s stock, with a -57.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BTM is 3.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.48% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of BTM was 339.34K shares.

BTM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) has decreased by -16.67 when compared to last closing price of 2.64.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-11 that ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitcoin Depot (Nasdaq: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, today announced it will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference being held on January 17 – 18, 2024. Bitcoin Depot’s management will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTM stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for BTM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BTM in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $3.50 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BTM Trading at -11.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.33%, as shares sank -15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTM fell by -18.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Bitcoin Depot Inc saw -31.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTM starting from Mintz Brandon Taylor, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Nov 17. After this action, Mintz Brandon Taylor now owns 822,432 shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc, valued at $88,000 using the latest closing price.

Buchanan Christopher Scott, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Bitcoin Depot Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $2.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Buchanan Christopher Scott is holding 353,253 shares at $62,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTM

The total capital return value is set at -3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.07. Equity return is now at value -10.41, with -7.97 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.