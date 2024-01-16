Bit Brother Limited (BETS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BETS is 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BETS is 0.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BETS on January 16, 2024 was 575.07K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

BETS) stock’s latest price update

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BETS)’s stock price has gone decline by -17.75 in comparison to its previous close of 5.24, however, the company has experienced a -44.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2024-01-08 that Bit Brother (NASDAQ: BETS) stock price has been in a freefall even as its popularity among day traders has risen. While the shares jumped by 13% on Monday, they remain near their record low.

BETS’s Market Performance

Bit Brother Limited (BETS) has experienced a -44.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -60.46% drop in the past month, and a -99.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 48.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 38.76% for BETS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.64% for BETS’s stock, with a -99.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BETS Trading at -80.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BETS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 38.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 48.37%, as shares sank -59.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -91.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BETS fell by -44.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.08. In addition, Bit Brother Limited saw -59.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BETS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1463.86 for the present operating margin

-94.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Brother Limited stands at -3354.53. The total capital return value is set at -58.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -138.94.

Based on Bit Brother Limited (BETS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.28. Total debt to assets is 3.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bit Brother Limited (BETS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.