Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) by analysts is $127.73, which is $6.25 above the current market price. The public float for BILI is 324.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.66% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of BILI was 5.67M shares.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.65 compared to its previous closing price of 10.65. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-12-24 that China’s proposed gaming rules would hit smaller developers more than large ones, while also reducing overall online advertising revenue, according to UBS.

BILI’s Market Performance

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) has experienced a -8.68% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.83% drop in the past month, and a -25.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for BILI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.87% for BILI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BILI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BILI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13.20 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BILI Trading at -19.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -15.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILI fell by -8.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.30. In addition, Bilibili Inc ADR saw -16.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BILI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.17 for the present operating margin

+17.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bilibili Inc ADR stands at -34.23. The total capital return value is set at -22.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.20. Equity return is now at value -31.85, with -12.48 for asset returns.

Based on Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI), the company’s capital structure generated 102.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.50. Total debt to assets is 37.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.