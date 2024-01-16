Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BNED is 1.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) is $1.25, which is $0.07 above the current market price. The public float for BNED is 36.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. On January 16, 2024, BNED’s average trading volume was 754.00K shares.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.38 in comparison to its previous close of 1.05, however, the company has experienced a -33.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-06 that Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED ) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call December 6, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Hunter Barnes – IR Mike Huseby – Chief Executive Officer Kevin Watson – Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Shar – EVP Retail and President, Barnes & Noble College Conference Call Participants Matt Shea – Needham & Co Alex Fuhrman – Craig-Hallum Capital Hunter Barnes Thanks operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Call.

BNED’s Market Performance

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) has experienced a -33.33% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.53% drop in the past month, and a 49.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 38.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.31% for BNED. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.70% for BNED’s stock, with a -9.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNED stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for BNED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNED in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on March 10, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BNED Trading at -7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.98%, as shares sank -9.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNED fell by -33.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4100. In addition, Barnes & Noble Education Inc saw -20.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.26 for the present operating margin

+19.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barnes & Noble Education Inc stands at -5.84. The total capital return value is set at -7.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.94. Equity return is now at value -55.28, with -7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED), the company’s capital structure generated 357.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.12. Total debt to assets is 47.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.