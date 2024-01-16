Barclays plc ADR (BCS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BCS is also noteworthy at 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BCS is $2.06, which is $2.85 above than the current price. The public float for BCS is 3.59B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. The average trading volume of BCS on January 16, 2024 was 14.90M shares.

BCS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 7.52, but the company has seen a -6.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2024-01-11 that Barclays lowered its Brent crude prices forecast for this year by $8 to $85 per barrel due to higher supply, but noted that oil looks undervalued.

BCS’s Market Performance

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) has seen a -6.35% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.72% gain in the past month and a 1.21% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for BCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.60% for BCS’s stock, with a -0.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BCS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for BCS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $7.31 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BCS Trading at 2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCS fell by -6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.80. In addition, Barclays plc ADR saw -4.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Barclays plc ADR stands at +13.73. The total capital return value is set at 3.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.11. Equity return is now at value 10.33, with 0.34 for asset returns.

Based on Barclays plc ADR (BCS), the company’s capital structure generated 337.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.16. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 211.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Barclays plc ADR (BCS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.