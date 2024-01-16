Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) has dropped by -0.31 compared to previous close of 3.27. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Carlos Firetti – Business Controller and Market Relations Director Octavio de Lazari – CEO Cassiano Scarpelli – EVP and CFO Conference Call Participants Renato Meloni – Autonomous Mario Pierry – Bank of America Tito Labarta – Goldman Sachs Rafael Frade – Citibank Daniel Vaz – Safra Thiago Batista – UBS Bernardo Guttmann – XP Eduardo Rosman – BTG Yuri Fernandes – JPMorgan Anahy Rios – Santander Pedro Leduc – Itau BBA Carlos Firetti Hello.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) Right Now?

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BBD is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BBD is $18.08, which is $0.89 above the current price. The public float for BBD is 5.31B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBD on January 16, 2024 was 16.15M shares.

BBD’s Market Performance

BBD’s stock has seen a -6.05% decrease for the week, with a 3.27% rise in the past month and a 19.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.68% for BBD’s stock, with a 9.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBD Trading at 1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD fell by -6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR saw -6.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.93. Equity return is now at value 8.56, with 0.75 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD), the company’s capital structure generated 353.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.96. Total debt to assets is 31.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.