Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) has seen a -7.65% decrease in the past week, with a -3.57% drop in the past month, and a -14.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for BIDU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.64% for BIDU stock, with a simple moving average of -15.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) Right Now?

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BIDU is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 41 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BIDU is $161.80, which is $57.58 above the current price. The public float for BIDU is 276.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIDU on January 16, 2024 was 2.78M shares.

BIDU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) has plunged by -7.00 when compared to previous closing price of 117.32, but the company has seen a -7.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. TechXplore reported 2024-01-15 that Technology company Baidu on Monday refuted a newspaper report that said its artificial intelligence chatbot Ernie was linked to Chinese military research.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIDU stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for BIDU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BIDU in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $150 based on the research report published on January 11, 2024 of the current year 2024.

BIDU Trading at -4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -2.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIDU fell by -7.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.46. In addition, Baidu Inc ADR saw -8.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.87 for the present operating margin

+48.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baidu Inc ADR stands at +5.63. The total capital return value is set at 4.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.38. Equity return is now at value 10.06, with 5.78 for asset returns.

Based on Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.02. Total debt to assets is 23.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.