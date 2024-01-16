Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AZUL is 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AZUL is $23.91, which is $7.04 above the current price. The public float for AZUL is 111.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZUL on January 16, 2024 was 1.31M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

AZUL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Azul S.A. ADR (NYSE: AZUL) has dropped by -8.88 compared to previous close of 8.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that AZUL’s load factor increases to 79.8% from 77.6% in December 2022.

AZUL’s Market Performance

AZUL’s stock has fallen by -14.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.60% and a quarterly rise of 2.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.63% for Azul S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.25% for AZUL’s stock, with a -16.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZUL stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AZUL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZUL in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $12.30 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AZUL Trading at -19.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -24.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL fell by -14.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.30. In addition, Azul S.A. ADR saw -19.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. ADR stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.