Atreca Inc (BCEL) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BCEL is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BCEL is 29.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.46% of that float. On January 16, 2024, BCEL’s average trading volume was 6.26M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

BCEL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) has increased by 52.63 when compared to last closing price of 0.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a 208.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-11 that Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL ) stock is rising higher on Thursday following news of a major stake in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company from an investment advisor. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Baker Bros.

BCEL’s Market Performance

Atreca Inc (BCEL) has experienced a 208.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 52.76% rise in the past month, and a -6.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.85% for BCEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 100.50% for BCEL stock, with a simple moving average of -42.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCEL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BCEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BCEL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $27 based on the research report published on June 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BCEL Trading at 70.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.60%, as shares surge +45.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCEL rose by +208.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1833. In addition, Atreca Inc saw 170.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCEL starting from BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, who sale 274,739 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Oct 19. After this action, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP now owns 286,893 shares of Atreca Inc, valued at $110,582 using the latest closing price.

Serafini Tito, the Chief Strategy Officer of Atreca Inc, sale 5,487 shares at $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Serafini Tito is holding 72,817 shares at $5,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12665.58 for the present operating margin

-819.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atreca Inc stands at -12617.79. The total capital return value is set at -65.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.17. Equity return is now at value -182.70, with -98.54 for asset returns.

Based on Atreca Inc (BCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 81.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.89. Total debt to assets is 41.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atreca Inc (BCEL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.